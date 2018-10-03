Reports: Akiem Hicks won’t be suspended for contact with official

Getty Images

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will not be suspended by the NFL after being ejected from last Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for pushing an official, according to multiple reports.

Hicks was face-to-face with Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet after Eddie Jackson‘s interception of Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the second quarter. After officials converged to breakup the extracurricular activity, Hicks then surged forward again and contract down judge Mike Carr.

“[Carr] had the player separated and the situation was resolved,” referee Jerome Boger told a pool reporter Sunday. “And then here the defender comes back to restart or instigate it all over again.”

Hicks didn’t immediately leave the bench area, but when he did exit the field he chucked his jersey and shoulder pads into the stands at Soldier Field.

While Hicks won’t be suspended, he can still be fined for the incident with Carr. Additionally, the NFL can fine players when they toss footballs into the stands after touchdowns and tossing his equipment into the stands could yield a penalty as well.