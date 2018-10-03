Rob Gronkowski listed as questionable for Thursday

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was listed as a non-participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday, but he moved up to limited participation in the team’s final workout before facing the Colts on Thursday night.

Gronkowski, who has been battling an ankle injury since Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report for Thursday’s game. Word early this week was that Gronkowski was day to day, so things were always trending toward a game-time decision.

Gronkowski has plenty of company in the questionable category. Defensive lineman Adam Butler, wide receiver Josh Gordon, defensive lineman Geneo Grissom, tight end Jacob Hollister, linebacker Elandon Roberts, cornerback Eric Rowe, and defensive tackle Danny Shelton drew the same tag.

Those listings leave more intrigue to the New England inactive list than there will be on the Colts’ side. Indianapolis ruled out seven players on Wednesday, including wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.