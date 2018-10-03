Robert Nkemdiche fined $20,054 for roughing the passer

AP

The NFL fined Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche for a roughing the passer penalty in Week Three.

Nkemdiche will lose $20,054 for his hit on Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the second quarter.

Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea earned a fine for the same amount for a roughing the passer penalty in Week Two.

Nkemdiche’s penalty cost the Cardinals only 3 yards — half the distance to the goal — to the Arizona 4-yard line, and the Cardinals held the Bears to a field goal.

Nkemdiche finished the 16-14 loss with two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.