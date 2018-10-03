Roger Goodell thanks President Trump

Posted by Mike Florio on October 3, 2018, 10:18 AM EDT
AP

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has thanked the President. And not in a “Thanks Obama” way. It was a genuine expression of gratitude for President Donald J. Trump.

Via the Washington Post, Goodell said “thank you” to the Commander-in-Chief because the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico helped resolve to the league’s satisfaction a dispute with our neighbors to the north.

The problem arose from the broadcast of the Super Bowl in Canada on CTV. For whatever reason, Canadian regulatory officials forced CTV to include the American commercials, preventing Canadian broadcasters from selling their own ads. This makes the Super Bowl more valuable to CTV, which in turn results in more money being generated by the NFL for its premier annual TV product.

“We greatly appreciate President Trump’s leadership and determination in bringing about a resolution to our intellectual property issue in Canada,” Goodell said in a statement.

At a time when the President has refrained for several weeks from pushing the national-anthem button, maybe there has been a thawing in the broader relationship between 345 Park Avenue and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

39 responses to “Roger Goodell thanks President Trump

  4. Understand that the Canadian audience wants to see the SB commercials that are part of the show while CTV, the Canadian network presenting the game and imposing their signal over the American stations that everyone as access to anyway, acts as a parasite and show their own boring commercials, most of them about american sitcoms that makes most of their programming anyway. They go against the wish of their Canadian audience for more money pretending that they are protecting Canadian culture. That’s BS, so thanks for nothing, Goodell.

  5. I guess I can’t be mad. At the end of the day, we’re all about self preservation. Whether intended or not, this allowed the billionaire owners (we never complain about their salaries… we only complain about the ‘millionaire athletes’) to make even more. If #45 allowed me to turn my $1B team into a $1.5B team, I guess I’d thank him too.

    If you’re rich, he’s your guy.

  7. It wasn’t President Trump that had anything to do with this, it was Bell media lobbying the Canadian government for years. Bell has sued on this issue and lost both the court case and the appeal.

    The problem isn’t with Bell showing Canadian commercials (which they do) it’s the fact that Bell hijacks the American broadcast in Canada and forces their own commercials onto the NBC, CBS, Fox channels as they broadcast in Canada.

    Perhaps if Bell would show something other than 6 month old Subway and Canadian Tire commercials during the Super Bowl people would be more inclined to watch them over the American networks.

  14. seahawkboymike says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:38 am
    49ers fans should take a lesson from this guy in what winning looks like.
    ——-
    Your team is 2-2, and will barely win 5 games this year. The Niners will stink it up this year and will still win more games than your team. The IQ for being a Seahawks fan continues to get lower and lower each year.

  19. You can hate him all you want, but Trump continues to get the job done. No one imagined we would actually re do NAFTA. But he made it happen. He keeps accomplishing critics claimed he never could. That’s just a fact

  23. patriotmaleorgy says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:28 am
    Heads exploding in 3…2….1…..
    ——————————
    Only SJW heads will explode.

  24. atwatercrushesokoye says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:35 am
    It wasn’t President Trump that had anything to do with this, it was Bell media lobbying the Canadian government for years. Bell has sued on this issue and lost both the court case and the appeal.

    The problem isn’t with Bell showing Canadian commercials (which they do) it’s the fact that Bell hijacks the American broadcast in Canada and forces their own commercials onto the NBC, CBS, Fox channels as they broadcast in Canada.

    Perhaps if Bell would show something other than 6 month old Subway and Canadian Tire commercials during the Super Bowl people would be more inclined to watch them over the American networks.

    ————————
    What you speak to is just a part of the problem they are saying got resolved via the new agreement.

    Still hate Trump. But I have to concede that this NAFTA redo was really good work even if it pains me to admit it.

  25. That’s the difference between a politician and a guy that gets things done. The best part is that he’s just getting started and he’s already done more than the last three empty suits combined.

  26. Bill Bixby says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:52 am
    You can hate him all you want, but Trump continues to get the job done. No one imagined we would actually re do NAFTA. But he made it happen. He keeps accomplishing critics claimed he never could. That’s just a fact

    ———-

    That’s because he thinks like a business owner and not a Politician. If we have learned anything here it is that we should not allow Politicians to negotiate treaties and business/trade contracts.

  27. “No one imagined that we would actually re do NAFTA. But he made it happen”.

    Explain one thing about NAFTA that was bad for the US consumer. Free trade always benefits the consumer. The people opposed to free trade consist of industries that cannot compete (i.e., steel) and the unions associated with those industries.

  30. Bill Bixby says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:52 am
    You can hate him all you want, but Trump continues to get the job done. No one imagined we would actually re do NAFTA. But he made it happen. He keeps accomplishing critics claimed he never could. That’s just a fact
    __________________

    Too bad we don’t know what facts are anymore thanks to your hero.

  33. “most of them about american sitcoms that most make up most of their programs anyway”.

    You do realize that almost all of those “american” sitcoms and other programs are filmed in Canada, mainly in Vancouver? Canada is smart enough to create a favorable environment for movie and television production, while the people here who are always whining about high taxes refuse to create tax credits and jobs for the entertainment industry.

  34. This is terrible for Canada. Nothing worse than the brutal chopping they do here for commercials, or the start of programs. The number of times I have missed the start or end of something so these garbage networks can simulcast poorly. It is also amazing to cut into the game after a break, and they are kicking the PAT already, as the intern running things on Sunday does not know what a 30 second timeout is.

    I loved when HD came out, as we could get uninterrupted TV on those HD channels. However, the cabal that is Rogers and Bell wins again, and, as always, the Canadian consumer loses.

  35. Im a Trump voter. Do I like Trump as a man? No. I dont condone cheating on your wife and I dont like his half of his Twitter rants. But I would vote for him again. I didnt vote for a saint, and I know that. I voted for someone who I thought could get things done. It will never be perfect but things are getting done. The economy is booming, we are slowly making progress with North Korea. We have put a big hurting on ISIS. We are trying to redo trade deals to benefit America more (how that upsets “some” Americans I will never know), low unemployment and great numbers when it comes to minority employment and minority owned small businesses. He is trying to unleash the power of the American economy. Would I ask him to be the God father to my kids? Never. But I would vote for him again in a heartbeat. If Dems get control in November, all progress stops. Nothing will get done and we will be in stall mode until 2020.

  36. I LOVE President Trump!
    He is the best President since Reagan, and Reagan was the best President since Jefferson!
    Is President Trump a fan of NY/NJ teams or the Florida teams?

  37. “That’s because he thinks like a business owner not a Politician”.

    If he thought like a good business owner he wouldn’t be advocating tariffs/protectionism. Are you enjoying paying 1000’s of dollars more per year for goods because of the reduction in worldwide competition?

    We’ve had plenty of US industries that have thrived during decades of free trade. I thought you people advocated survival of the fittest. Instead, you’re constantly whining about an “uneven playing field” that actually doesn’t exist.

