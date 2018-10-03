Sammy Watkins practices on a limited basis

AP

During Monday night’s come-from-behind win over the Broncos, the Chiefs were missing receiver Sammy Watkins for most of the game, due to a hamstring injury. Two days later, the free-agent acquisition was able to participate in practice.

According to the official injury report, Watkins practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday, due to the hamstring injury.

Safety Eric Berry, who hasn’t played since tearing an Achilles tendon in Week One of the 2017 season, didn’t practice on Wednesday. Limited in practice was linebacker Dee Ford, who has a groin injury.

Receiver Chris Conley (ankle), defensive lineman Chris Jones (shoulder), and center Mitch Morse (back) fully participated in practice.

The 4-0 Chiefs host the 3-1 Jaguars on Sunday.