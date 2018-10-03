Saquon Barkley on social media criticism: “I’m human”

Getty Images

The criticism of the Giants 1-3 start is easy to find.

And rookie running back Saquon Barkley admitted during a visit to a group of high school students that there are times he can’t help reading his social media replies, though he knows he probably shouldn’t.

“Sometimes I respond, especially if it’s ignorant comments about my family,” Barkley said, via Mark Fischer of the New York Daily News. ”Usually, I don’t. But I mean I’m human . . . you can’t get too involved in that, can’t get too high over a good comment or too low over a bad comment because at the end of the day, they don’t dictate what you do on the field.

“Twitter, social media gives everyone a voice and they’re entitled to have their own opinion. Everyone can have their own opinion. There’s going to be people who say bad things about me and say some good things about me.”

Barkley has 56 carries for 260 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. That’s a respectable start for the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, on pace for over 1,000 yards.

But because he was so hyped (and rightfully so) during the pre-draft process, and because of the attention that comes with being in his market, that’s going to bring high expectations.