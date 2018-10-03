Seahawks sign Maurice Alexander, Darrell Daniels

Getty Images

The Seahawks had three roster spots open up on Tuesday when they placed safety Earl Thomas and tight end Will Dissly on injured reserve and learned linebacker Mychal Kendricks was suspended indefinitely by the league.

Safety T.J. Green announced on Tuesday night that he had signed with the team to fill one of those spots. The Seahawks made that move official on Wednesday and announced a couple of other additions.

They have signed safety Maurice Alexander as a free agent and signed tight end Darrell Daniels off their practice squad.

Alexander was a Rams fourth-round pick in 2014 and spent four years with the team before signing with the Seahawks this offseason. He was cut when the team dropped to 53 players in September. Alexander had 113 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions with the Rams.

Daniels was acquired in a trade with the Colts on September 1 and waived last week. He played in three games without catching any passes before losing his spot on the roster.