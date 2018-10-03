T.Y. Hilton among seven Colts ruled out for Thursday

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich said last Sunday that the chances of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton being able to play against the Patriots on Thursday night didn’t look good and nothing changed over the last few days.

Hilton hurt his chest and hamstring in the loss to the Texans and was officially ruled out when the Colts released their final injury report on Wednesday afternoon. Tight end Jack Doyle (hip) has also been ruled out, so Andrew Luck is going to be missing a pair of favored targets.

He may have left tackle Anthony Castonzo blocking for him, though. Castonzo has missed all four games with a hamstring injury, but drew a questionable tag for Thursday night. That’s the same designation that kicker Adam Vinatieri (groin), center Ryan Kelly (hand) and linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) drew and the Colts will be really shorthanded if they can’t go.

That’s because five other players joined Hilton and Doyle in being ruled out. Cornerback Kenny Moore (concussion), running back Marlon Mack (hamsting), defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway (calf) and cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion) are all injured while tackle Denzelle Good won’t play two days after the death of his brother.