Tom Brady currently on pace to earn none of his incentives

Getty Images

The Patriots adjusted a glaringly subpar contract for quarterback Tom Brady by giving him a chance to earn an extra $5 million. If he reaches the necessary incentives, Brady will be paid like other quarterbacks.

Of course, those other quarterbacks include the likes of Blake Bortles and Case Keenum.

But Brady may not even be rubbing elbows with mid-level signal-callers. Through four games, he’s currently on pace to reach none of the five triggers.

Brady can make $1 million by hitting any, some, or all of five specific incentives: (1) finishing in the top five in passer rating; (2) finishing in the top five in completion percentage; (3) finishing in the top five in yards per attempt; (4) finishing in the top five in touchdown passes; and (5) finishing in the top five in passing yards.

Brady is currently 16th in passer rating among starting quarterbacks (15th if Ryan Fitzpatrick is omitted from the list), 20th in completion percentage (19th if Fitzpatrick is omitted), 26th in yards per attempt (25th if Fitzpatrick is omitted), tied for eighth in touchdown passes, and 20th in passing yards.

While he can still over the next 12 games make up ground and get into the top five in each of those categories, it won’t be easy — especially with so many high-powered offenses, featuring high-end quarterbacks who have higher-end weapons than Brady currently enjoys.