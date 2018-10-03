Tom Brady currently on pace to earn none of his incentives

The Patriots adjusted a glaringly subpar contract for quarterback Tom Brady by giving him a chance to earn an extra $5 million. If he reaches the necessary incentives, Brady will be paid like other quarterbacks.

Of course, those other quarterbacks include the likes of Blake Bortles and Case Keenum.

But Brady may not even be rubbing elbows with mid-level signal-callers. Through four games, he’s currently on pace to reach none of the five triggers.

Brady can make $1 million by hitting any, some, or all of five specific incentives: (1) finishing in the top five in passer rating; (2) finishing in the top five in completion percentage; (3) finishing in the top five in yards per attempt; (4) finishing in the top five in touchdown passes; and (5) finishing in the top five in passing yards.

Brady is currently 16th in passer rating among starting quarterbacks (15th if Ryan Fitzpatrick is omitted from the list), 20th in completion percentage (19th if Fitzpatrick is omitted), 26th in yards per attempt (25th if Fitzpatrick is omitted), tied for eighth in touchdown passes, and 20th in passing yards.

While he can still over the next 12 games make up ground and get into the top five in each of those categories, it won’t be easy — especially with so many high-powered offenses, featuring high-end quarterbacks who have higher-end weapons than Brady currently enjoys.

  2. The cheater will get enough BOGUS pass interference calls and defensive holding calls
    in the second half of the season to reach some of his incentives.

  3. It’s on him. He skipped OTas, and pasing camps, the only QB to do that. Then he said it was about family and he’s playing golf with Rickey Fowler. Ugh.

    Some of our own fans can’t even admit his imperfections.

    Big, big spotlight on Tom Brady right now. I warned of this.

    He got everything he wanted. Time to pick it up, Tom. You throw 2 INTs last week that were reckless and took a lazy grounding and a horrible INT into triple coverage vs Detroit, to help lose that game.

  4. terripet says:
    October 3, 2018 at 11:32 am
    Can only throw short passes anything pass 15 yards it’s either incomplete or intercepted

    ——————–

    That’s about to change. You had your time in the sun. And, let me tell you this, Indy billbilly: If NE can run up the score tomorrow night, don’t think they won’t.

    Your franchises’s cheating with FRamegate II will never be forogotten.

  7. Can only throw short passes anything pass 15 yards it’s either incomplete or intercepted
    ________________________________
    That tends to happen when you only have 3 Wide receivers to throw to, clown. But that’s about to change against your colts.

  8. There’s a hissy fit a-brewin’.

    FEMA will need to step in when this hissy fit makes landfall.

  10. Don’t think Brady is too concerned given he and his wife are worth over half a billion between them with huge piles of money coming in every year to add to it. Whether the end the year with 550 million or 555 value what does it really matter at that point?

    And he can only look himself in the mirror for skipping OTAs.

  12. pats4life499270119 says:
    October 3, 2018 at 11:44 am
    he will get all of these incentives except completion Percentage. It is early in the season. The hot starters will fade, while the best will rise to the top, by end of the season.

    0 0 Rate This

    ——————-

    I agree, as this always happens, but to be fair, he’s had SLOW starts not only in seasons, but in AFC Title games (not 2014 or 2016), and in particular in SBs.

    His slow starts in SB 49 and 51 almost had the Pats lose. He started slow again last year, but the D couldn’t bail this problem out with their own slow start.

    Offensive league, offensive era.

  13. harrisonhits2 says:
    October 3, 2018 at 11:43 am
    Don’t think Brady is too concerned given he and his wife are worth over half a billion between them with huge piles of money coming in every year to add to it. Whether the end the year with 550 million or 555 value what does it really matter at that point?

    And he can only look himself in the mirror for skipping OTAs.
    _____________________________

    Ask billionaires who insist on tax cuts for the rich at the expense of increasing national debt. Those same billionaires will push cuts to Social Security and Medicare to pay for their tax cuts. Brady owns a MAGA hat and proudly sported it in support of Trump and his tax cuts. So, please stop with the “what does it matter” nonsense. These people will destroy humanity and the planet for five million dollars or less.

