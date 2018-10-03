Tyreek Hill on Jalen Ramsey: Can’t wait to face the top dog

Getty Images

Based on the results of the first four weeks of the season, it’s hard to find a more appealing matchup on the Week Four slate than the one between the Jaguars and Chiefs.

The Chiefs have the most points in the league and the Jaguars have allowed the fewest, so it will be particularly appealing when the Kansas City offense is on the field. Among the reasons why is the chance to watch Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey match up.

On Wednesday, Hill said “the best always go against the best” and that’s how he’s viewing his chance to go 1-on-1 with the Jaguars star.

“He thinks high of himself,” Hill said, via ESPN.com. “He’s all right, I guess. I can’t wait to line up against him. I hope he presses me. He’s a great player. To get my name out there more, I need to go up against more talent like him. I’m not calling [Broncos cornerback] Chris Harris or nobody else bad, but he’s top dog right now, so I can’t wait.”

There will be a lot going on beyond whatever happens between Hill and Ramsey on Sunday, but there’s a good chance that big plays by either player would weigh heavily on the final score at Arrowhead Stadium.