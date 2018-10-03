Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills QB Josh Allen has been sacked an NFL-high 18 times this season.

The Dolphins lead the NFL in kickoff return yards.

Jets WR Andre Roberts leads the NFL with 160 punt return yards.

Patriots RB James White is leading the team with 22 catches.

Ravens K Justin Tucker is 3-for-3 on field goals of 50 yards or longer this season, best in the NFL.

Browns RB Carlos Hyde is leading the NFL with 83 carries, while averaging just 3.4 yards a carry. Meanwhile Browns RB Nick Chubb has just 10 carries and is averaging a whopping 14.6 yards a carry.

The Bengals’ defense is allowing an NFL-worst 57 percent conversion rate on third downs.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has 1,414 passing yards this season, most in the NFL.

Colts TE Eric Ebron‘s three touchdown catches are tied for the most among any NFL tight end this year.

The Jaguars’ defense is first in the league in total yards per game and passing yards per game.

Texans DE J.J. Watt is tied with Khalil Mack for the most forced fumbles in the NFL.

Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota has been the most productive running quarterback in the NFL this season, according to Football Outsiders.

Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders has two carries for 53 yards, putting him first in the NFL in average yards per carry.

The Chiefs have the best special teams in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Today’s NFL just doesn’t have 1-2 running back combos like the Chargers have with Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. Between them they have 82 carries, 464 rushing yards, 37 catches, 362 rushing yards, and seven total touchdowns. They’re combining for 200+ scrimmage yards a game.

Oakland’s Jared Cook is the top tight end in the NFL this year, by both receiving yards and first downs.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has an NFL-high 426 rushing yards.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley‘s 68-yard touchdown was the longest run in the NFL this season.

Eagles TE Zach Ertz has 31 catches, most in the NFL for any tight end.

Washington RB Adrian Peterson already has 236 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards this season.

The Bears have been the second-best team in the league through four weeks, according to Football Outsiders.

Lions RB Kerryon Johnson is averaging 5.7 yards per carry, while teammate LeGarrette Blount is averaging 2.7 yards per carry.

Packers DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is tied for the NFL lead with three interceptions.

The Vikings have the worst rushing offense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Falcons WR Julio Jones has an NFL-best 502 receiving yards, but no touchdowns. Calvin Ridley leads the NFL with six touchdown catches.

The Saints have the worst pass defense and best run defense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Tampa Bay’s DeSean Jackson is by far the top wide receiver in the NFL this season, according to Football Outsiders.

Panthers QB Cam Newton has three rushing touchdowns through three games.

The Rams have a 97.5 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to Football Outsiders.

Seahawks K Sebastian Janikowski‘s 56-yard field goal is the longest in the NFL this year.

49ers K Robbie Gould is a perfect 10-for-10 on field goals this season, best in the NFL.

Cardinals RB David Johnson is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.