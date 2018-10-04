Adrian Peterson back on practice field

Getty Images

It’s been almost two weeks since Washington running back Adrian Peterson hurt his ankle in a win over the Packers and he made it back onto the practice field for the first time on Thursday.

Peterson didn’t work with the team when they returned from their bye week on Monday and also sat out Wednesday’s session, but reporters at practice on Thursday report that he’s back on the field. Peterson’s level of participation will be revealed when the team’s injury report is released later in the day.

With a Monday night game against the Saints on tap, Washington will have two more days of practice before they issue any injury designations for Week Five.

While Peterson is moving in the right direction, things aren’t as good for wide receiver Josh Doctson or cornerback Josh Norman. Doctson is out due to a heel injury while Norman told The Team 980 that his hamstring injury would keep him from playing if there was a game on Thursday.