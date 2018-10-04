Blandino: Ref missed penalty for hit to Wentz’s head on crucial Titans strip-sack

Getty Images

One of the key plays in the Titans’ comeback win over the Eagles on Sunday was a strip-sack of Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz, but the former head of NFL officiating Dean Blandino says that play should have been called back because of a blow to Wentz’s head.

With the Eagles leading 17-10 in the fourth quarter, Titans rookie Harold Landry hit Wentz as Wentz was trying to pass, knocking the ball loose. The Titans recovered the fumble. But Blandino says Landry’s hit was to Wentz’s helmet and should have been a penalty.

“Yes that’s a foul,” Blandino wrote on Twitter. “Forcible contact to the head while QB is in passing posture.”

For NFL fans, one of the frustrations with the stricter enforcement of roughing the passer this season has been the inconsistency of it. The officials called fewer roughing the passer penalties in Week Four, but in this case it appears that the officials failed to make a call they should have made, and that was costly for the Eagles.