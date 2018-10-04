Browns promote Brian Price from practice squad

Getty Images

The Browns have been paying defensive lineman Brian Price more than other members of their practice squad and now they’ve moved Price off the practice squad altogether.

Price has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster in Cleveland. Defensive lineman Devaroe Lawrence was placed on waivers in a corresponding move.

The Browns recently bumped Price’s weekly salary from $7,600 a week to over $37,000 after other teams showed interest in signing him to their active roster. Price had eight tackles in eight appearances with the Cowboys last season.

Lawrence appeared in one game for the Browns and didn’t record any statistics.