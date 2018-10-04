Calvin Ridley named September’s top offensive rookie

Getty Images

The first four weeks of the season haven’t gone the way the Falcons would have hoped in terms of wins and losses, but they have made their decision to take wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the first round of this year’s draft look like a wise move.

Ridley has found himself right at home in the Atlanta offense and closed out his first month as an NFL player with four catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals. That came a week after Ridley tore through the Saints defense for seven catches, 146 yards and three scores.

All told, Ridley caught 15 passes for 264 yards and six touchdowns in September and the NFL recognized him as the offensive rookie of the month on Thursday.

Ridley’s big games the last two weeks couldn’t stop the Falcons from losing both games as their injury-riddled defense hasn’t been able to keep the opposition out of the end zone. That may be an issue all year, but Ridley’s presence should help the Falcons keep pace in a few shootouts.