Carson Wentz: “The knee thing is behind me”

AP

The Eagles have some issues at the moment.

According to quarterback Carson Wentz, the status of his surgically repaired knee isn’t one of them.

Via Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Daily News, Wentz downplayed any physical reasons for the team’s sluggish start.

“Personally, I feel good where I’m at as far as processing and in-game speed, and even being comfortable with the guys out there. So, I feel good where I’m at as far as seeing all that stuff,”

“And physically, I feel great. I feel I’m picking up [where I left off] on the field last year. To me, the knee thing is behind me, and now we’re going forward.”

There have been no apparent signs of problems for the guy who would have likely been the MVP if not for last December’s injury, but the Eagles’ 2-2 start has raised concerns. But taking a page from Aaron Rodgers‘ “R-E-L-A-X” speech a few years ago, Wentz insisted the Eagles would be fine.

“The sky isn’t falling,” Wentz said. “We’re 2-2 right now. Would love to be 4-0, but this is just where we’re at.

“We’re a month in. Still trying to figure out 100 percent who we are. But at the same time, we know the guys we have. And we know what we’re capable of doing.”

The Eagles could start by protecting him better, after he has taken nine sacks in his two starts. But at least he feels well enough to escape, a skill that’s coming in too handy.