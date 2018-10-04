Chiefs poke fun at Patrick Mahomes’ “Muppet” voice

Getty Images

As more and more people have noticed the play of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, more and more people are noticing his distinctive voice.

“It’s like he’s off ‘The Muppets,’ man, stuck between, like, the Cookie Monster and Kermit the Frog, man,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said Wednesday, via Terez Paylor of Yahoo.com. “It’s a mix of the two.

Last week, Kelce told #PFTPM that the one thing Mahomes needs to improve is his ability to communicate plays in a loud environment with a “raspy” voice. This week, Kermit The Frog memes have been popping up everywhere.

And even coach Andy Reid has gotten in on the act. After declining to share his impersonation of Mahomes (which supposedly is spot on), Reid told reporters this on Wednesday: “Well, he’s got a unique voice, right? . . . I mean, it’s unique.”

How would Reid describe it?

“Froggish,” he said.

Mahomes seems to be a good sport about it, even if the Kermit comparisons are dangerously close to becoming the kind of thing that lands smack dab in the middle of the mainstream. Especially since teammates and coaches will be fueling it.