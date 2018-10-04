Colts activate Robert Turbin, promote two from practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts activated running back Robert Turbin from the exempt list. He served a four-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs.

Indianapolis also promoted linebacker Skai Moore and cornerback Lenzy Pipkins from the practice squad.

The team waived defensive ends Tarell Basham and Al-Quadin Muhammad in corresponding moves.

Moore has spent time on the Colts’ active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in three games, with one start, and has made two tackles.

Moore originally joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 1.

Pipkins has spent time on Indianapolis’ active roster and practice squad this season. The Colts originally signed him in a trade with the Packers on Aug. 26 before being waived during final cuts on Sept. 1.

As a rookie in 2017, Pipkins played 12 games, with one start, for the Packers. He totaled 17 tackles, a pass defensed and one special teams stop.

He originally was signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2017.