Colts lose several players after starting with 44 dressed out

Getty Images

The Colts listed seven players as out in their Wednesday status report. That was their inactive list. But they dressed only 44 players, with linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Nate Hairston active but not dressed.

Since the game started, the Colts have kept their medical staff busy.

Safety Clayton Geathers was injured after Patriots running back Sony Michel lowered his helmet into Geathers. Geathers cleared concussion protocol but is questionable to return with a neck injury.

Tight end Eric Ebron had trainers working on him on the bench, but there is no word on his injury.

Defensive tackle Margus Hunt headed to the locker room in the second quarter with a knee injury. He is questionable to return.

Linebacker Anthony Walker is out with a concussion.