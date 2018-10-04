Colts rally in second half again, but Patriots answer

Getty Images

Who saw this coming?

The injury-depleted Colts are making a game of it, just as they did last week against Houston. They scored the first 14 points of the second half, drawing within 24-17 of the Patriots early in the fourth quarter.

But the Patriots just answered with Tom Brady finding Josh Gordon for a 34-yard touchdown only 3:29 later. It’s now a 31-17 lead for New England with 9:19 remaining.

Brady threw for 203 yards in the first half with two touchdowns. He threw for 74 yards and two interceptions in the third quarter, though never interception was his fault. Kevin Hogan and Rob Gronkowski dropped passes that Matthias Farley and Najee Goode picked.

The Patriots had a punt and two interceptions in their three third-quarter drives.

Gronkowski’s drop that turned into a pick came at the Indianapolis 4-yard line as the Patriots were driving to go up 31-10.

Andrew Luck has gone 24-of-35 for 231 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Tight end Eric Ebron has caught six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, with four of his catches going for first downs, but he limped off in the fourth quarter.

The Colts trailed 28-10 in the third quarter against the Texans last week before rallying to take the game into overtime.