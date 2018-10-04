Dalvin Cook remains out of practice

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook might . . . or might not play Sunday.

It appears the Vikings will have a game-time decision to make on Cook yet again, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expects to list Cook as questionable on Friday’s status report.

Cook injured his hamstring in overtime of the tie against Green Bay on Sept. 16. He missed one game before returning against the Rams in Week Four.

But Cook rushed for only 20 yards on 10 carries, playing only 18 of 74 snaps in the Thursday night affair. He said Monday his hamstring continues to bother him.

The Vikings rank last in the league with 252 rushing yards through four games.

“There’s no one in this building that wants to run the ball more than I do,’’ offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said, via Tomasson. “Because it takes a lot of pressure off me to not have to have the perfect protection, to not have to call the perfect route against the coverage you think you’re going to get.”

Cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion) remained out of practice Thursday, too.