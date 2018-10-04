Darius Leonard is the NFL’s defensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

The Colts need plenty of great players, if they hope to return to contention. They found at least one this year in the draft.

Linebacker Darius Leonard has been named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the month. He’s the first Colt to secure that honor since 2002, when Dwight Freeney did it twice.

The second-round pick from South Carolina State leads the league with 54 tackles. He also has seven tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in four games. He’s the only player with at least 25 tackles and four sacks.

His performance in a Week Two win over Washington resulted in Leonard being named both the AFC defensive player of the week and the Pepsi rookie of the week.