Davante Adams out of practice after hurting calf Wednesday

The injury situation for the Packers wide receivers took a turn for the worse this week.

Davante Adams was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice because of a calf injury that he suffered during the session. Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Adams will only do rehab work on Thursday as a result of the injury.

That’s also where Randall Cobb will be as he continues to deal with the hamstring injury that left him on the inactive list against the Bills last weekend. Geronimo Allison is in the concussion protocol and will also miss his second straight practice.

With those three on the sideline, the Packers have three healthy wideouts on the roster. All three — Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown — are rookies, which will leave the Packers in largely uncharted waters should none of the more experienced options make it back for Sunday’s game against the Lions.