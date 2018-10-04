Devonta Freeman “comfortable enough” to return

Getty Images

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said on Wednesday morning that he expects to have running back Devonta Freeman in the lineup against the Steelers this Sunday.

It would be Freeman’s first game since he injured his knee in the season-opening loss to the Eagles and he kicked off the practice week with a limited session on Wednesday. He declared himself “excited to be out here” and declared himself ready to get back to work.

“I’m in-tune with my body and myself, so I know when I can be me,” Freeman said, via ESPN.com. “Just getting back out there when I’m comfortable enough. I think right now, I’m comfortable enough to get out there. I feel good. I feel explosive. I’m ready to run.”

Getting Freeman back will be a plus to a running game that’s produced 140 yards over the last two weeks, but it still may be difficult for the Falcons offense to generate enough points to overcome a defense that’s been shredded repeatedly this season.