Devonta Freeman to return to the field this week

Falcons coach Dan Quinn cleared up any mystery, announcing that one of his top offensive players was ready to return.

Per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Quinn said that running back Devonta Freeman would be back Sunday against the Steelers.

“He’s going to play,” Quinn said.

Freeman’s been out with a knee injury since the opener, and though the Falcons beat the Panthers in his absence, the run game has lagged.

And given the current state of their defense (after losing three starters to IR already), they can use every yard and every point they can get.