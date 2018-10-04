Greg Olsen: Not “out of the question” I play Week Six

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since fracturing his foot in Week One, but the team has already ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Olsen suffered a similar injury to the same foot last season and missed nine games, but the screw that’s in his foot from that break helped keep this one from being as bad. He said Thursday that his foot has responded “pretty well” and believes there’s a chance he could be back in Week Six after limited participation on Thursday.

“I don’t think it’s out of the question,” Olsen said, via ESPN.com. “If everyone, the doctors and I, feel like I’m ready I’m going to play. If I can play, I’m always going to err on the side of playing. But I want to be able to play and help the team.”

Olsen said he thinks dealing with the injury last year will leave him better prepared to contribute right away once he gets the green light to rejoin the lineup.