Greg Olsen ramping up work as he continues recovery from broken foot

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is at least another week away from playing, but he continues to ramp up his work after breaking his foot in the opener.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, Olsen took the practice field today in a helmet and a shell, as he gradually does more.

Coach Ron Rivera said yesterday that Olsen wasn’t going to play this week against the Giants, as this is the fourth week since he re-injured the same foot that cost him most of last season.

When the Panthers decided to not put Olsen on IR after the injury, it was a good sign he’d be back well before the eight weeks that would have cost him.

Halfway through that timeframe, it appears he’s getting closer.