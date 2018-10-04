Hue Jackson realizes he needs to get the ball to Nick Chubb

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 4, 2018, 11:02 AM EDT
You don’t have to be a math genius or a football genius to understand that Browns running back Nick Chubb could stand a little more work.

The rookie running back had three carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Raiders, but those were the only three snaps he played.

While anticipating 35 yards per carry might not be realistic, Browns coach Hue Jackson has come to the realization that perhaps he should give Chubb the ball more often.

Asked if there was anything holding him back, or preventing Chubb from getting more carries, Jackson said there was not.

“No, just have to give him more carries,” Jackson said, via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “There is nothing holding him back. We just have to stick him out there.”

The Browns do have other options in the backfield, as Carlos Hyde was brought in this offseason to provide the every down ballast for Duke Johnson. But Chubb has just 15 offensive snaps and 10 carries this year, so those two long touchdown runs have given Jackson a great idea.

“We need to do a better job of making sure that he has a series or two each half and go from there,” Jackson said. “I watched those two touchdowns on tape today, and they were even better than they were on the field.

“He ran away from some people on the first one and ran away from some people on the second one. It just looked natural and easy. He was gone.”

Perhaps now he’ll have more of an opportunity to make similar plays, now that they’ve realized what he’s capable of.

9 responses to “Hue Jackson realizes he needs to get the ball to Nick Chubb

  5. pj1983a says:
    October 4, 2018 at 11:15 am

    To be fair, Chubb wasn’t exactly stellar during the preseason: 45 carries for 140 yards against mostly 2nd and 3rd string defenses. He may have just needed more time to let the game slow down, but I don’t blame Jackson for being slow to give him the ball more.

    1st String Oline makes a big difference in Preseason and regular season protection and lane development. The problem is, Hue doesnt take reference to what he’s done in the past. Hue seems to not understand players Past Method of Operation. He’s done this many times in the past with Other players too.. He just doesnt recognize certain things, and its annoying. If you have a player that just has a knack of averaging 6 yards a carry, Why would you not use him, when that senerio arises in a time of urgency? No Clue Hue

  6. Remember that cutback TD in the preseason? He’s a better version of Hyde. I’m sure Hue will figure it out when he’s calling plays for another team next year.

  7. Wait, is Hue learning how to coach? Putting your best players on the field? What is next, game planning for a specific opponent each week? Ensuring everybody knows the game and personnel plan before the game starts? Are they going to give the players a playbook? This thing is working itself out.

