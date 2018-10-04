J.J. Watt named AFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

One of the questions being asked heading into the regular season was whether Texans defensive end J.J. Watt would be back in form after missing most of the last two seasons with injuries.

The first four games offered a positive answer to that question. Watt opened the year with eight tackles and a forced fumble in his first two games and then stepped things up over the last two weeks.

He had three sacks and a forced fumble against the Giants in Week Three and followed that up with two sacks and two forced fumbles against the Colts in Week Four. His efforts resulted in the NFL naming him the AFC defensive player of the month on Thursday.

Watt’s play helped the Texans beat the Colts, but they haven’t won any other games yet this season. They’ll try for a second victory against Dallas on Sunday night.