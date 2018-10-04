Jabrill Peppers clarifies calling Cleveland fans “wishy-washy”

Getty Images

Browns safety Jabrill Peppers clarified what he meant a day after calling Cleveland sports fans “wishy-washy.” Or he tried to anyway.

“So that’s one thing I notice about Cleveland sports, you guys are very, very wishy-washy,” Peppers told the Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria, Ohio, earlier this week. “If it ain’t going right immediately, calling for heads, calling for jobs.”

To his credit, Peppers didn’t try to say he was misquoted. Instead, Peppers said Thursday he was referring to the environment surrounding an NFL team.

“Obviously I wasn’t talking about the fans as a whole, more so the environment of an NFL franchise,” Peppers said, via Pat McManamon. “We understand the city of Cleveland loves their Browns and wants to see us get back to how it’s supposed to be. That’s just the NFL. They love you when you’re doing good or not so much when you’re not.”

Peppers, a first-round pick in 2017 who has played only 48.5 percent of the defensive snaps this season, said he encounters hostility “every time I go out” in Cleveland.

“I love how passionate the fans are,” Peppers said. “Part of what I get is my fault. I’m not playing up to my potential and they see that as well so you can’t fault people for feeling how they feel. You just go to take it with a grain of salt and do what you’ve got to do to get better.”