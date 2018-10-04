Jabrill Peppers clarifies calling Cleveland fans “wishy-washy”

Posted by Charean Williams on October 4, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Browns safety Jabrill Peppers clarified what he meant a day after calling Cleveland sports fans “wishy-washy.” Or he tried to anyway.

“So that’s one thing I notice about Cleveland sports, you guys are very, very wishy-washy,” Peppers told the Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria, Ohio, earlier this week. “If it ain’t going right immediately, calling for heads, calling for jobs.”

To his credit, Peppers didn’t try to say he was misquoted. Instead, Peppers said Thursday he was referring to the environment surrounding an NFL team.

“Obviously I wasn’t talking about the fans as a whole, more so the environment of an NFL franchise,” Peppers said, via Pat McManamon. “We understand the city of Cleveland loves their Browns and wants to see us get back to how it’s supposed to be. That’s just the NFL. They love you when you’re doing good or not so much when you’re not.”

Peppers, a first-round pick in 2017 who has played only 48.5 percent of the defensive snaps this season, said he encounters hostility “every time I go out” in Cleveland.

“I love how passionate the fans are,” Peppers said. “Part of what I get is my fault. I’m not playing up to my potential and they see that as well so you can’t fault people for feeling how they feel. You just go to take it with a grain of salt and do what you’ve got to do to get better.”

6 responses to “Jabrill Peppers clarifies calling Cleveland fans “wishy-washy”

  3. If he goes into the clubs I think he may go to here in Cleveland he may get some heat. If he goes amongest the rest of the general population they are asking him for autographs. You are who you hang with.

  5. I’m no Browns or city of Cleveland fan, but I will say they have to be some of the best fans in all of sports. They’ve stuck with the team no matter how bad they’ve been. On the flip side, they’ve brought this misery upon themselves as they are just giving the incompetent criminal Jimmy Haslam validation for the way he’s run the team. If the fans voted with their wallet and stayed away in droves, then maybe Haslam would do things differently.

  6. Braylon edwards made the same excuses when he played for the Browns. Heres the reality though, no one cares where u went to college. You are playing like garbage for the second year in a row. You’re supposed to be a great KR/PR and you are beyond terrible at that. On defense you are a liability. The excuse last year was he was outta position as a FS, now he is playing what he says is his natural position and he’s a joke. He is splitting time with kindred now, who would be a better option. So stop trying to pin you’re failures on Browns fans(some of whom are tOSU fans too)!!

