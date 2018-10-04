Jalen Ramsey on Tyreek Hill: If he wants smoke, it’ll get there

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said on Wednesday that he can’t wait to match up with Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey this Sunday and said that he hopes Ramsey “presses me” during the game.

Ramsey was asked about Hill’s comments at a Thursday media session and told reporters that he always plays press coverage.

“If he wants smoke, it’ll get there,” Ramsey said.

As for the matchup with Hill, Ramsey didn’t express the same excitement about it that Hill did. Ramsey said he’s looking forward to the overall battle with the Chiefs offense, but that he doesn’t really see himself and Hill as being on the same footing.

“I’m looking forward to playing the game, I’m looking forward to seeing our defense against their offense,” Ramsey said. “I don’t like how whoever has made it a matchup of me against Tyreek. He’s good for what he does for their team. He made All-Pro as a return specialist, let’s get that right, as a return specialist his rookie year. He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist. Two years I made All-Pro in my position as a corner. Went to the Pro Bowl as a corner. So it’s not a wide receiver vs. corner matchup. So we can get that out of the way off the bat.”

Ramsey may not see Hill as a wide receiver, but he had 75 catches for 1,183 yards last year and his first four games have him on pace to far surpass those numbers. That’s pretty good by any definition and the prospect of seeing how Ramsey fares against him is one of many appealing storylines for this weekend.