Jared Goff is the NFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Rams have scored more points than any other team in the NFC this season so it’s no surprise that the guy piloting the unit has been named the conference’s top offensive player for the opening month.

Quarterback Jared Goff got the nod from the league on Thursday and it’s had to argue with the choice.

Goff took a bit of time to get going in the opener against the Raiders before finishing with 233 yards and two touchdowns, but he’s shredded the last three defenses he’s faced. Goff threw for 354 yards against the Cardinals, matched that total against the Chargers and then lit up the Vikings to the tune of 465 yards last Thursday.

He also threw five touchdowns against Minnesota and has 11 of them in the four Rams wins so far this season. He’ll try to keep things rolling along in Seattle this Sunday.