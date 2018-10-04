Jarvis Landry is still thinking about the loss to the Raiders

AP

NFL teams typically have a 24-hour rule when it comes to celebrating victory or lamenting defeat. Browns receiver Jarvis Landry isn’t following that guideline this week.

“It did,” Landry told reporters on Thursday when asked whether the 45-42 overtime loss to the Raiders stuck with him longer than usual. “It was something that I am obviously still thinking about, but it is a new week. We have to try to push that ‘start over’ button again. Go back out there and have another opportunity on Sunday.”

This one will linger because of the possibility that the loss instead of a win could come back to haunt the Browns later in the year.

“If you were to look at it honestly, with the opportunities that we have had to win games, you do not want to look back in December and be like, ‘God, if we could have gotten that one,'” Landry said. “It is tough. We scored 42 points. That is something to be optimistic about.”

Nine dropped passes made it harder to beat the Raiders, and Landry said this dynamic was a “huge” factor.

“I know that was, myself included,” Landry said. “A lot of hidden yardage in there where if we catch the ball on some of those plays, we are getting first downs. I think one of them turned into an interception for a touchdown. Just little things like that. You take those seven points off of the board, and we are still winning by two or three points.”

Landry still sees the glass as half full for a team that has had an otherwise empty glass for years.

“Honestly, the points that we are scoring and the adversity that we are faced with,” Landry said. “Being down several weeks and having an opportunity to bounce back and either take the lead or put ourselves into a position to win the game, that is definitely something positive to look at. From there, cutting out mental errors and turnovers. We do that with the defense that we have when we are up 14, no team should have an opportunity to come back.”

That’s surely what hurts the most. The Browns had a 14-point lead, and they blew it. And they still had chances to win. And they blew it.

But at least they are competitive. At least they are relevant. At least they are finally moving in the right direction, after wears of wandering aimlessly throughout the NFL landscape as a team that its opponents could count on for an easy “W”.