Jimmy Smith’s return won’t stop Brandon Carr’s consecutive start streak

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh called balancing the playing time at cornerback with Jimmy Smith back from suspension “a good problem” to have earlier this week without revealing how the Ravens would balance things out.

Their full plans will remain unknown until Sunday’s game against the Browns, but we do know one thing that won’t be changing. Brandon Carr will be on the field for the first snap of the game for the 165th straight game.

Carr has started every game his teams have played since he entered the league with the Chiefs in 2008 and defensive coordinator Don Martindale said on Thursday that his streak, which is the longest among active defensive players, will live on.

“I am not going to be the answer to that trivia question — who stopped his streak,” Martindale said, via the team’s website. “There will always be a way that he’s going to run out there. He is such a pro that, if he can’t go because of injury or whatever, it’s not like I have to do this because of the streak, because he doesn’t want to let his teammates down. Obviously, you saw the way he played against Pittsburgh. It was phenomenal.”

Smith is on board with Martindale’s approach.

“Honestly, he could start every single game. I don’t give a damn,” Smith said. “What do I care? It’s the best streak in the NFL.”

Marlon Humphrey has been the other starter at corner this season while Tavon Young has been the third corner in Smith’s absence.