Joe Mixon practicing, Giovani Bernard not for Bengals

Bengals running back Joe Mixon is getting healthy again, but his backfield mate Giovani Bernard is not.

Mixon is practicing today in Cincinnati, a good sign that he’ll be ready to return from knee surgery on Sunday against the Dolphins.

But Bernard is not in uniform and is working with the rehab group today, the second day in a row he hasn’t practiced.

So while there’s no word yet about the status for either Mixon or Bernard, it would seem likely that Mixon can go and Bernard cannot.

Both Mixon and Bernard have played well this year, they just haven’t played much at the same time. Mixon started in Weeks 1-2 and carried 38 times for 179 yards and a touchdown before injuring his knee. Bernard got just one carry behind a healthy Mixon in Week One, but since Mixon’s Week Two injury Bernard has played well. He has 34 carries for 155 yards and three touchdowns this season.