John DeFilippo: No one wants to run the ball more than me

Getty Images

The Vikings ran the ball 32 times in their season-opening win against the 49ers, but they’ve run it just 41 times while going 0-2-1 over their last three games.

Those 41 attempts have resulted in 136 yards, so the quality of the run game has been as low as the quantity and the entire package was the subject of questions for offensive coordinator John DeFilippo on Thursday. DeFilippo said he hoped to take advantage of injuries in the Rams secondary last week and quickly falling behind 27-0 in Week Three made it hard to try running the ball, but the coach made it clear that a more efficient rushing attack would be a step in the right direction.

“There’s no one in this building who wants to run the ball more than I do,” DeFilippo said. “It takes a lot of pressure off me to not have to have the perfect protection, to not have to call the perfect routes against the coverage you think you’re going to get, the quarterback in duress at times. Where if you run the ball with efficiency, obviously it’s a lot easier on the play caller, it’s easier on some of the players.”

Any attempt to get the run game going is hindered by Dalvin Cook‘s ongoing hamstring trouble. Cook returned to the lineup last week, but said the injury still bothers him and he’s missed both days of practice this week.