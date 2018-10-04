Julian Edelman catches three passes in opening touchdown drive

Getty Images

Julian Edelman looks like Julian Edelman. Tom Brady looks like Tom Brady. And the Patriots look like the Patriots.

Brady went 9-for-9 for 78 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive Thursday night. It was his 498th career touchdown pass.

Three of his completions went to Edelman for 28 yards. Edelman is playing for the first time since serving a four-game suspension.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was listed as questionable on the team’s status report Wednesday with an ankle injury, had one reception for 19 yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson caught the 1-yard touchdown pass from Brady.

The Colts have Pierre Desir and Arthur Maulet as their starting corners with Lenzy Pipkins at nickel. Maulet was claimed off waivers last week.