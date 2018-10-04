Julian Edelman suspension activities included ping-pong with a Celtic

Getty Images

As evidenced by Sunday’s goofy Johnny Manziel letter to Baker Mayfield, ESPN loves to jam irrelevant subjects together in order to craft a desired narrative. Early Thursday, ESPN posted a narrative-driven story that readers may think came from The Onion instead.

The relevant information: Patriots receiver Julian Edelman will (as widely expected) make his 2018 debut tonight, three days after returning from a four-game PED suspension.

The not-really-relevant-but-maybe interesting information: While suspended for PEDs and banned from the Patriots’ facility, Edelman spent time at the Boston Celtics’ new training facility.

The nobody-gives-a-crap wrinkle comes from multiple paragraphs devoted to the fact that Edelman, while at the Celtics’ training facility, played (wait for it) ping-pong with Gordon Hayward.

“He’s a good player,” Hayward told ESPN via text message. “I haven’t played against someone who moved like he did when he played. He was all over the place and low to the ground.”

But there’s more to this groundbreaking report. Hayward believes he went 9-1 against Edelman, although Hayward says Edelman wasn’t a pushover.

“They were all close,” Hayward told ESPN. “It was fun getting a chance to hang out with him and compete in something. We were battling, and by the end we would have an audience watching.”

ESPN assumes that an audience will be reading a Schefty-Woj bylined story that consists mainly of fluff. Then again, I read it and I’m writing about it. So maybe, when it comes to this joke of a report, the joke’s on me.