Justin Tucker, Wil Lutz take special teams honors for September

Getty Images

A pair of kickers were named the NFL’s top special teams players for the opening month of the season.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker took the honors in the AFC as he spent the first four works reconfirming his spot as one of the best at his position at present and in the history of the league. Tucker made 9-of-10 field goals and ran his all-time mark to 217-of-217 on extra points by hitting all 12 of his September tries.

That perfect mark is obviously as good as it gets for extra point percentage and Tucker’s also the NFL’s all-time leader in field goal percentage at just over 90 percent.

His NFC counterpart this month is Wil Lutz of the Saints. Lutz hit 10-of-11 field goals, including all four he tried in last Sunday’s win over the Giants, and all 11 extra points he tried.