Khalil Mack named September’s top NFC defensive player

The Bears paid a big price to bring Khalil Mack to Chicago and it feels like a bargain after his first four games with the team.

Mack has dominated opposing offenses since joining the Bears and the team has gotten off to a 3-1 start thanks to his efforts on defense. Those efforts also resulted in Mack being named the NFC’s defensive player of the month for September.

Mack opened the season with a sack, a forced fumble and an interception return for a touchdown against the Packers, but Aaron Rodgers led a comeback that left the Bears on the wrong side of the final score. Mack added four more sacks and three more forced fumbles over the last three weeks and the team has knitted together a three game winning streak.

That’s made for a lot of smiles in Chicago and some unhappier faces in Oakland. The Raiders went 1-3 over the first month while head coach Jon Gruden lamented the absence of the kind of game-changing pass rusher they shipped away before the season.