Mike Zimmer not worried: We were 2-2 last year and finished 13-3

Getty Images

The Vikings were in the NFC Championship Game last year, then added quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency, and came into the season thinking they were Super Bowl contenders. And now they’re 1-2-1. So does that have coach Mike Zimmer concerned?

Not at all. Zimmer says the Vikings have learned over the last few years that a shaky start doesn’t lead to a bad season, nor does a hot start guarantee a good season.

“This isn’t a time for ‘woe is me,’” Zimmer said, via ESPN. “If people remember, we were 2-2 this time last year. We finished 13-3. We were 5-0 the year before, and we finished 8-8. We were 2-2 the year before that, and we finished 11-5, so all the predictors, this isn’t a good time to predict.”

Zimmer makes a good point. It’s a long season, and you can’t be eliminated after four games. On the other hand, with the Vikings facing the 2-2 Eagles this week, one of those two teams is going to have three losses after five games, which means one of the top NFC contenders is going to be in a big hole after Week Five. Vikings-Eagles isn’t a must-win game, but it’s a big one for both teams.