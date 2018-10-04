Mike Zimmer not worried: We were 2-2 last year and finished 13-3

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 4, 2018, 4:10 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings were in the NFC Championship Game last year, then added quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency, and came into the season thinking they were Super Bowl contenders. And now they’re 1-2-1. So does that have coach Mike Zimmer concerned?

Not at all. Zimmer says the Vikings have learned over the last few years that a shaky start doesn’t lead to a bad season, nor does a hot start guarantee a good season.

“This isn’t a time for ‘woe is me,’” Zimmer said, via ESPN. “If people remember, we were 2-2 this time last year. We finished 13-3. We were 5-0 the year before, and we finished 8-8. We were 2-2 the year before that, and we finished 11-5, so all the predictors, this isn’t a good time to predict.”

Zimmer makes a good point. It’s a long season, and you can’t be eliminated after four games. On the other hand, with the Vikings facing the 2-2 Eagles this week, one of those two teams is going to have three losses after five games, which means one of the top NFC contenders is going to be in a big hole after Week Five. Vikings-Eagles isn’t a must-win game, but it’s a big one for both teams.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Mike Zimmer not worried: We were 2-2 last year and finished 13-3

  1. The offense may be marginally better, but the curtain’s been thrown back on the defense. There’s nothing magical to be found.

  5. I think I’d still be worried. This D does not look one bit like the D we’re used to under Zimmer. If it does not start playing way better, this season will dissapear like a fart in the wind….

  6. Why bother explaining your thoughts Zim? Packers wrapped up the NFC back in August. Their heroic, strong, good looking, heroic, intelligent, fair, and loves kittens leader is back. He loves long walks on the beach with FMcN and cuddles with the stella. At least that what they have been telling us all summer.

  7. Disagree on last year’s schedule being weak.

    AFC games vs PIT (L), BAL who was a fringe playoff team (W) and traveling to London va Cleveland (W).

    NFC games vs Redskins, Rams, Falcons, Saints, Bucs (all wins, 3 were playoff teams) and Carolina (L)

    Considering where those teams were a year ago, that was a pretty tough schedule.

    We have definitely slipped a notch or two this year.

  8. If the refs didnt bail them out they would be 1-3, the most.alarming thING is the egg they laid vs. Buff… ever since the 2nd half of that Saints in the playoffs game it’s like the defense Lost it’s mojo.

  10. @Jimmyjohns01

    That’s a great point. Every year is different due to opponents, tougher matchups, different travel, etc…I’m tired of people giving them a pass on defense because they had to travel to LA and then to philly. Tough. The offense obviously had no problem adjusting so I don’t want to hear the travel is only affecting the defense.

  11. When is your QB going to start earning that $84million guaranteed contract? This season? Next season?or the third year to get a new contract?

  12. Sounds logical, need an explanation on this year? Why not reference what happened last year as if that has any relevance whatsoever.

    He sounds delusional which makes him the perfect coach for the Viking fan base.

  13. Much as I dislike Minnesota, I think Mike Zimmer is a good coach, and there is too much talent on that team for the Vikings not to turn things around and make some noise over the final 12 games. I reluctantly see them as favorites to win the North.
    A point of caution: While confidence is a common trait in all winners, each game and season are unique entities and must be prepared for and taken on their own merits.
    Mike Zimmer is correct to not panic over a bad start. But there are millions of variables, so to claim confidence in a turnaround simply because it played out that way once before is asking for trouble.
    Zimmer will need a plan with specific solutions to turn the season around. Vagaries such as “we did it once, we can do it again” won’t cut it, and could foster the kind of complacency that can scuttle a resurgence.

  19. Big difference a year makes. This time last year the vaunted Minnesota defense had not yet been exposed and was a strength to the team. This year the defense is the team’s second-biggest liability behind the consistently horrid special teams.

  22. shaggytoodle says:
    October 4, 2018 at 4:28 pm
    If the refs didnt bail them out they would be 1-
    —–
    Something tells me we are going to be hearing the crying about the refs longer than we have been hearing the crying about Barr’s hit on Rodgers. In other words…status quo.

  23. Kirk’s Cousin says:
    October 4, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Disagree on last year’s schedule being weak.

    AFC games vs PIT (L), BAL who was a fringe playoff team (W) and traveling to London va Cleveland (W).
    __________

    I agree with you that last year’s schedule was pretty strong. We don’t even know how tough this schedule will be until the season is almost over. Heck, I thought a home game against Buffalo in Week 3 would be an easy one.

    But I have to cry foul when you use a game against Cleveland in London as an example of the tough schedule. Perhaps you’ve forgotten their 0-16 record? They had to fly to London too.

  27. whatjusthapped says:
    October 4, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Sounds logical, need an explanation on this year? Why not reference what happened last year as if that has any relevance whatsoever.
    ___________

    This from a guy who cites an 8-year-old championship to explain why the Packers are going to win this year.

  29. GuyInAWheelchair says:
    October 4, 2018 at 4:41 pm
    After Philly comes the Jets, Cardinals and Lions. I think the Vikes will be ok.
    ——————-
    You probably felt that same confidence heading into the Bills game, too.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!