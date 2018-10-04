NFLPA worries about NFL’s approach to sports betting

Getty Images

Obscured by last Thursday’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee was a hearing that same day before a House Subcommittee regarding legalized sports wagering. The NFL submitted testimony regarding its position on sports wagering, and the NFL Players Association isn’t thrilled with the things the NFL said.

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith shared with ESPN.com his concerns about the league’s failure to take steps aimed at protecting the integrity of the game. He cites policies that allow owners to have equity interests in bookmaking operations, plans to turn official data into a revenue stream without involving the players, and an inconsistent approach to betting on games and fantasy football played for money.

“After the league’s testimony, I actually have more concerns about their ability to ensure the integrity of the game than ever,” Smith said, expressing specific concern about the failure of the league to involve the players in the crafting of positions and policies on gambling.

“If they’re not willing to work with the players as partners in this, my concern is that once the ‘integrity genie’ is out of the bottle it’s going to be impossible to get it back in,” Smith said.

The league currently is focused on the potential impact of wagering on the integrity of the game, hoping among other things to have the ability to prevent certain in-game prop bets. But the league has no qualms about fantasy football, the ultimate amalgamation of prop bets based on individual player performance.

“When it comes to integrity, I’m not sure we should be splitting hairs whether we call something fantasy or legalized sports gambling,” Smith said. “So why would we draw an artificial distinction between the two and say one is betting and one is not?”

It’s been obvious for several years that legalized gambling is coming. It presents the league both with potential risks and potential rewards. It’s unclear whether and to what extent the league has effectively planned for both what is coming and what already is here. While the league has every right to try to make as much money as possible from gambling, it’s always been the league’s responsibility to ensure the integrity of the game, through decades of legal gambling in Nevada and illegal gambling everywhere else.