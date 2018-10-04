Patrick Mahomes is the AFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

Deliberations about who should be the first AFC offensive player of the month for the 2018 season probably didn’t take long.

There have been many fine performances so far this season, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ work proved too much to beat. The league announced on Thursday that Mahomes took the monthly honor.

The Chiefs went 3-0 in September as Mahomes threw 13 touchdowns without an interception. He kicked off October in the same fashion as he authored a comeback win over the Broncos while pushing his touchdown total to 14 and running for another before the night was out.

Mahomes has completed 90-of-138 passes for 1,2000 yards over all four games and has shown a remarkable ability to make plays while under pressure in the pocket. That’s what the Chiefs were hoping would happen when they traded Alex Smith to clear the way for Mahomes this offseason and Mahomes has made that move pay off in a big way.