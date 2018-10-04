Patriots activate Julian Edelman, release Kenjon Barner

Getty Images

Wide receiver Julian Edelman is officially back on the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the Patriots moved Edelman onto the roster in time to play against the Colts on Thursday night. Edelman served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy that ended after the Patriots defeated the Dolphins last Sunday.

In order to make room for Edelman, the Patriots released running back Kenjon Barner. Barner’s had two stints with New England this season and he ran three times for 11 yards last weekend.

The move leaves the Patriots with only two running backs — Sony Michel and James White — on the roster for Thursday’s game.