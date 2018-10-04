Patriots lead 24-3 at halftime

Getty Images

At this point, the Colts probably just want to get out of Foxboro with no more injuries.

After a first half filled with them, the Colts trail 24-3 at halftime.

Tom Brady has thrown two touchdown passes and run for another. He is 23-of-27 for 203 yards in the first half.

Brady also ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

James White has nine catches for 74 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown with 1:34 remaining in the second quarter. Cordarrelle Patterson caught a 1-yard touchdown pass.

Julian Edelman, returning from a four-game suspension, has three catches for 28 yards. All three receptions came on the Patriots’ first drive.

Rob Gronkowski has three catches for 26 yards.

Andrew Luck has completed 14 of 21 passes for 116 yards and an interception. Patrick Chung made the pick with 38 seconds remaining in the first half, leading to a Stephen Gostkowski 45-yard field goal with 13 seconds on the clock.

Adam Vinatieri, playing against his former team, got the Colts on the scoreboard with a 54-yard field goal in second quarter after missing a 38-yard try.