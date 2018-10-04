Patriots lead Colts 14-3

Getty Images

Considering who the Colts are missing — their starting tackles, their top running back, their top receiver and their best defensive player — it should come as no surprise that they are having a hard time staying with the Patriots.

Tom Brady is 14-of-15 for 123 yards and a touchdown, with his one incompletion a drop by Julian Edelman. Brady’s touchdown throw was a 1-yard toss to Cordarrelle Patterson. He also ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

The Patriots lead 14-3 midway through the second quarter.

Ex-Patriot Adam Vinatieri got the Colts on the scoreboard with 8:49 remaining until halftime. After missing a 38-yarder off the left upright in the first quarter, he made a 54-yarder.

The Colts have 107 yards of offense. The Patriots have gained 142.