Quincy Enunwa, Trumaine Johnson limited after injuries in Thursday’s practice

The Jets injury report heading into Thursday’s practice was shorter than the one they turned in after the session was over.

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (hip), cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quad) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (hamstring) were all listed as limited in practice after not appearing on Wednesday’s report at all. Head coach Todd Bowles said after practice that all three players were hurt on Thursday and will continue to be evaluated heading into the weekend.

Enunwa was Sam Darnold‘s favorite target over the first quarter of the season and is the team’s leading receiver with 21 catches for 278 yards. Johnson has played just under 90 percent of the defensive snaps in his first season with the Jets while Roberts is a core special teams player for the team.

Wide receiver Charone Peake (hamstring) and tight end Neal Sterling (concussion) were out of practice for the second straight day.