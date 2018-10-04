Ravens DC: Baker Mayfield is this generation’s John Elway or Brett Favre

Getty Images

The Ravens will get their first look at Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield this weekend and defensive coordinator Don Martindale is doing all he can to make sure his unit doesn’t take the rookie lightly.

Martindale praised Mayfield’s “confidence and swag” on Thursday and then did his best to pump up both traits when sharing what he told the defense about Mayfield.

“I already told the defense this, I think Baker Mayfield is this generation’s Brett Favre or John Elway, if you will,” Martindale said, via ESPN.com. “This guy knows where he wants to go with the ball and he’s very accurate. He’s got a quick release and he’s really playing well.”

Those are pretty big names to throw around for any quarterback and it’s a particularly lofty comparison for one who has just about seven quarters of NFL experience. Should Mayfield provide more fuel for Martindale’s comparison over the next four quarters, the Browns may send the Ravens back to Baltimore with their second loss.