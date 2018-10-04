Report: Rob Gronkowski to play Thursday night

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Colts, but word is that he’ll be in the lineup for New England.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gronkowski is expected to play despite an ankle injury. Gronkowski returned for a limited practice on Wednesday after leaving last Sunday’s game early and earning a non-participant label on the first two injury reports of the week.

Assuming that’s the case, Thursday night will mark the first time since November 27, 2016 that the Patriots will have Gronkowski and wide receiver Julian Edelman on the field for the same game. Gronkowski missed the rest of the 2016 season with a back injury while Edelman is returning after a torn ACL last year and a four-game suspension to kick off this season.

Edelman’s presence may help take some defensive attention away from Gronkowski. After eight catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in the opener, Gronkowski has 16 catches for 110 yards over the last three games.