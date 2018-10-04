Report: Travis Benjamin will miss 2-3 weeks

Getty Images

Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin will miss two to three weeks with a foot injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He hopes to return by the game against the Titans on Oct. 21 or two weeks later at Seattle following the Chargers’ open date.

Benjamin wore a cast on his right foot during practice.

Benjamin played only five snaps before aggravating his injury in Sunday’s game against the 49ers. He originally was injured in the season opener and missed two weeks before returning to the lineup.

He has only two catches for 3 yards and one carry for 19 yards.